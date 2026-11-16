Baby Girl Found Unresponsive In Pennsylvania Pronounced Dead At Hospital

Officers responded to the 200 block of North 60th Street in Philadelphia at approximately 4:12 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant, according to city police.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 5:26 a.m., police said.

The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death remain under investigation. No arrests or charges have been reported.

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