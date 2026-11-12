Edward W. Miller, 71, of Lawrence, New York, was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 12, to wire fraud in a Hartford federal court, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut said. He must serve a year of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said Miller spent more than six years stealing money from a New Canaan trust he was hired to manage. He then lied to beneficiaries about the missing funds after the trust's creator died.

The scheme began in December 2014, when a person identified in court records as M.P. established a trust that included a commercial building in New Canaan.

Miller, a licensed New York attorney, was named trustee. His duties included collecting rent, paying expenses, maintaining the building, and distributing money to its owner. He was entitled to 5 percent of monthly rent collections, plus commissions for certain leases.

But prosecutors said Miller took far more.

Between February 2016 and September 2022, Miller stole more than $500,000 by writing unauthorized checks to himself, his law practice, and relatives. He also made unauthorized withdrawals and bank transfers for his own benefit, authorities said.

After M.P. died in 2022, Miller gave beneficiaries false information and made promises about the trust's assets, prosecutors said.

Miller pleaded guilty to wire fraud on May 29, prosecutors said.

He has already paid $509,372.82 in restitution through a settlement in a separate civil lawsuit filed by the victims, authorities said.

Miller remains free on a $200,000 bond, but he must report to prison on Jan. 11, 2027, the prosecutor said.

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