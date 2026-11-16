One day later, she was gone.

The 39-year-old Loudoun County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, near the intersection of Lee Highway and Pageland Lane.

Her death came just as she was celebrating a series of professional milestones.

"Assiatou was a bright light in this world with one of the most beautiful souls you could imagine," Courtney Burrier wrote following her death. "There aren’t enough adjectives to describe how wonderful of a person she was."

"Assiatou accomplished so many things in her brief yet full life."

According to Burrier, Barry was known for her infectious personality, boundless energy, and ability to brighten people's days without even trying.

"She had such a positive, radiant energy about her- you would instantly feel better simply being in her presence," Burrier wrote on a GoFundMe organized for her family.

Those qualities also made Barry a natural caregiver, touching the lives of patients and colleagues throughout her nursing career, Burrier said.

Her compassion extended well beyond the hospital.

Barry and her sister, Hawsatou, lived with their mother, Hadja Safie, who suffers from dementia. Despite both working full-time, the sisters shared responsibility for caring for her around the clock.

With Barry gone, that responsibility now falls to Hawsatou, according to the GoFundMe, which will help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for the family.

Barry also had a passion for cooking and loved preparing meals for the people closest to her, Burrier recalled.

"She would put a smile on your face or make you laugh without even trying," Burrier added.

"Assiatou, may your light continue to shine. While you may no longer be here with us in body, your spirit will live on through all of those that you touched in your short time here on Earth."

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