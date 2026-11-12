77-Year-Old Driver's Wrong Turn Lands Him Mile Down Saddle Brook Train Tracks: NJ Transit

The Washington Township resident entered the Bergen County Line tracks at the Midland Avenue crossing in Saddle Brook around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

Train service on the Bergen County Line was temporarily suspended while crews removed the vehicle from the tracks. No injuries were reported.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving and a criminal summons for interference with transportation.

NJ Transit police are leading the investigation.

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