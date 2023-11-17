Innovate Change - The Company Redefining Real Money Online Casino in New Zealand

Innovate Change online casino nz is a definitive online casinos platform, engineered exclusively for the New Zealand market, offering a diverse and expansive suite of gaming options for players seeking a premium online betting experience.

As we usher in a new era of digital gambling, Innovate Change is at the forefront, steering away from the one-size-fits-all approach, instead offering bespoke solutions that resonate with the unique demands of New Zealand's diverse gaming community. This expansion is not just about growing the number of games or casinos but about nurturing a safe, transparent, and enjoyable gaming environment that stands the test of time and technology.

What features Innovate Change highlights in the best real money casinos NZ

An enormous number of online casinos can be found on the net. In order not to be cheated and to be able to play with total confidence, we advise you to pay attention to the following criteria:

License to operate legally : Online casino games in New Zealand are regulated. All casinos must have a license to operate legally in this country. These licenses are granted by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or Curacao eGaming.

: Online casino games in New Zealand are regulated. All casinos must have a license to operate legally in this country. These licenses are granted by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or Curacao eGaming. Online reputation : Besides verifying if the casino is legal in your country, it is important to check its online reputation. That is to say, what do players think of this site, have they had many problems? You can consult specialized sites and forums to read comments and opinions.

: Besides verifying if the casino is legal in your country, it is important to check its online reputation. That is to say, what do players think of this site, have they had many problems? You can consult specialized sites and forums to read comments and opinions. Online pokie catalog : Online pokies are the most popular casino games. To have fun, you will need the widest possible pokies catalog with different types of pokies: classic pokies, video slots, pokies with progressive jackpots...

: Online pokies are the most popular casino games. To have fun, you will need the widest possible pokies catalog with different types of pokies: classic pokies, video slots, pokies with progressive jackpots... Live roulette : The live casino is the "star" product of online casinos. Open 24 hours a day, you can now interact with the dealer and even chat with other players. Before registering at an online casino with real money, check what types of live roulette they offer.

: The live casino is the "star" product of online casinos. Open 24 hours a day, you can now interact with the dealer and even chat with other players. Before registering at an online casino with real money, check what types of live roulette they offer. Customer service : A reliable casino has a section that allows players to contact customer support. Obviously, the more communication channels there are, the easier it will be to talk to the operator and solve your problem. For us, we love live chat and whastapp. They are the two most "modern" customer support channels.

: A reliable casino has a section that allows players to contact customer support. Obviously, the more communication channels there are, the easier it will be to talk to the operator and solve your problem. For us, we love live chat and whastapp. They are the two most "modern" customer support channels. Payment methods and minimum deposit/withdrawal amounts : To play in an online casino with real money you will have to deposit money into your gaming account. Payment methods vary from one gaming platform to another. Also, minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts vary. For example, some casinos allow deposits as low as $5, or even $1. Keep this in mind when choosing your site.

: To play in an online casino with real money you will have to deposit money into your gaming account. Payment methods vary from one gaming platform to another. Also, minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts vary. For example, some casinos allow deposits as low as $5, or even $1. Keep this in mind when choosing your site. Mobile casino app: Currently, all online casinos offer a mobile-optimized version but not all of them have an app. It is a real "plus" if you want to play from your smartphone.

List of best real money casinos from Innovate Change

Platinum Play Casino 💠 - A secure and fair gaming environment with regular promotions

💠 - A secure and fair gaming environment with regular promotions Ruby Fortune Casino 💎 - High-quality live casino games in a luxurious online setting

💎 - High-quality live casino games in a luxurious online setting Lucky Nugget Casino 🍀 - Offers a high payout ratio and has been around since 1998, showcasing its reliability

🍀 - Offers a high payout ratio and has been around since 1998, showcasing its reliability Wheelz Casino 🎡 - Hosted by David Hasselhoff with a fun interface and wheel-of-fortune style bonuses

🎡 - Hosted by David Hasselhoff with a fun interface and wheel-of-fortune style bonuses Caxino Casino 🌈 - Minimal deposit requirements and fast payout options

🌈 - Minimal deposit requirements and fast payout options River Belle Casino 🚤 - Southern hospitality theme with excellent customer service

🚤 - Southern hospitality theme with excellent customer service Gaming Club Casino 🎮 - One of the oldest online casinos with a trusted gaming experience

🎮 - One of the oldest online casinos with a trusted gaming experience Royal Vegas Casino 🎰 - Offers a large selection of over 700 games and large progressive jackpots

🎰 - Offers a large selection of over 700 games and large progressive jackpots Tropez Casino ☀️ - Mediterranean-themed gaming experience with live dealer options

☀️ - Mediterranean-themed gaming experience with live dealer options Mummy's Gold Casino 🏺 - A rich array of themed slots and a loyalty club with multiple tiers

Advantages of casinos presented in Innovate Change online casino's list

Online casinos with real money offer you a lot of advantages. With this we do not want to say that traditional casinos are not good, but with online casinos, you enjoy:

🤩Non-stop excitement and fun. You will experience the same adrenaline or even more than what you feel in traditional casinos.

🤩Loyalty program or VIP Club. Most of the online casinos have free spins for existing customers, VIP lounges or Club, loyalty programs, special offers, etc.

🤩Excellent gaming experience from anywhere. As we mentioned just before, not all online casinos have an app but they all offer an excellent mobile gaming experience so you can play from anywhere.

🤩More game variety than in a land-based casino. In general, the game catalogs of online casinos are wider than those of land-based casinos and can evolve more easily.

Obviously, another advantage of an online casino with real money is that, unlike a casino with free games, you will be able to win money. However, we remind you that you can also lose money. Therefore, you will always have to play responsibly. Play online casinos as a simple distraction so that it never affects your economy, nor your psychological stability.

Bonuses in online casinos New Zealand

In the realm of online gaming, bonuses and promotions stand as a cornerstone of player attraction and retention, and Innovate Change understands this dynamic better than most. They meticulously assess the variety and fairness of bonuses offered by online casinos, ensuring that promotions are not only generous but also come with clear, achievable terms. Here are some bonuses that you can collect in online casinos in New Zealand.

Welcome bonuses : reward given for registering and verifying yourself as a user at a bookmaker.

: reward given for registering and verifying yourself as a user at a bookmaker. No-deposit bonuses : usually granted after registration, they do not require a deposit to enjoy the benefits of the bonus. However, they are subject almost without exception to stringent wagering requirements.

: usually granted after registration, they do not require a deposit to enjoy the benefits of the bonus. However, they are subject almost without exception to stringent wagering requirements. Deposit bonuses : an offer that requires a certain deposit from the player in order for the bonus to increase or grant rewards.

: an offer that requires a certain deposit from the player in order for the bonus to increase or grant rewards. Free bets : given to players to wager without risk of loss after making a previous deposit.

: given to players to wager without risk of loss after making a previous deposit. Cashback bonuses : it grants the player the security that, if he fails or loses with any of his bets, a part of the money wagered is credited to his account.

: it grants the player the security that, if he fails or loses with any of his bets, a part of the money wagered is credited to his account. Winnings multipliers : in case the player was successful with his bets, he will see an increase in his winnings thanks to this bonus.

: in case the player was successful with his bets, he will see an increase in his winnings thanks to this bonus. Special promotions: bookmakers and online casinos reward players for their loyalty, on special dates or any other occasion they deem appropriate, by issuing special promotions.

The promotion of these bonuses by the bookmakers to the players that meet the requirements will be done in an absolutely private way through their user account, and in no case will it be announced publicly with the aim of attracting new players.

Casino games for real money

Do you want to know which are the most frequent games in real money casinos? Discover them below!

Pokies

Online pokies, as well as traditional slots, are very popular. That is why all online casinos offer this type of games, in different modalities. The operation of this type of games is random (thanks to the random number generator) and very simple. In legal casinos, there is no kind of cheating when the player accesses them to enjoy a while.

You just have to choose your slot machine, decide how much you want to bet and how many paylines to play. To move the reels and find out if you have won something, click on "Play". Here you can find a table of online pokies with best RTP.

Pokie Name: All Ways Fruits

Provider: Amatic

RTP: 99.0%

Pokie Name: Money Cart 2

Provider: Relax Gaming

RTP: 98.0%

Pokie Name: Mega Moolah

Provider: Microgaming

RTP: 88.12%

Pokie Name: Starburst

Provider: NetEnt

RTP: 96.01%

Pokie Name: Book of Dead

Provider: Play'n Go

RTP: 96.21%

Roulette

In online casinos you can find a great diversity of roulettes such as European, American or French roulette. They are played in the same way as traditional roulette. You can bet whatever you want, from the minimum bet pre-set by the operator to the maximum bet.

Live roulette

These roulettes have gained a lot of popularity. It offers you a realistic and very exciting experience. Nowadays most online casinos have a live casino section. It allows you to talk to the live dealers and sometimes to other players.

Blackjack

The also known 21, can not be missing in casinos and of course in online casinos. On the web it does not vary much from its original version. The only difference is that you can play it from anywhere.

Video poker

Video poker is a game offered by online casinos with real money, where slots are combined with poker. It is not very difficult to learn. You just need to know the rules of this game very well. It is for players of all levels.

Poker

Online poker is the same as traditional poker, but it is played by more people in the world. On the internet, you find a huge variety of rooms, where you can play different types of poker. The rules are the same, so if you know how to play poker you won't find it difficult to play online.

The most popular payment methods at online casinos according to Innovate Change

In order to offer a better user experience, online casinos, and gambling houses offer a wide variety of methods to deposit and withdraw money from your gaming account. Nowadays, depositing at an online casino is simple, fast, and secure. If the online casino is licensed you can be sure that the data you enter will be encrypted and 100% safe from any kind of theft or extortion on the net.

Many of the best online casinos offer a colossal variety of payment methods for users, and therefore we understand that it is often not easy to decide on one. In this sense, we have made an analysis of the best payment methods of the current online casinos:

Credit and debit cards

This is the oldest and most basic system that involves neither the use of cash nor complex banking systems. The most commonly accepted cards by online casinos are Visa and Mastercard.

Bank transfers

Wire transfers are still a 100% secure way to deposit into your account. Payments will not be made without your express consent at the time. It is a method that is usually available for both deposits and withdrawals. The only drawback is that wire transfers usually take a few days to become effective.

Electronic wallets

E-wallets are becoming more and more fashionable, as they offer fast, easy and, in many cases, free reloads and transfers. In addition, the e-wallets offered by online casinos are 100% safe and legal in New Zealand. The most famous are currently Skrill, Paypal and Neteller.

Prepaid cards

Prepaid cards are very convenient for many users, since you do not have to give your personal card details and you can deposit the money you want. Prepaid cards are safe and legal, although they are not always available as a withdrawal method.

Reviews of best casinos proved by Innovate Change online casino website

Innovate Change - a trusted resource within the online casino community, meticulously examines every facet of the casinos it endorses, from the breadth and quality of game selections to the robustness of security measures, the responsiveness of customer support, and the allure of promotional offerings. Each casino featured has proven its mettle by excelling in various aspects critical to gaming excellence — from a rich assortment of pokies to customer-centric support, robust security measures, and enticing bonuses. The reviews are a treasure trove of information, providing prospective players with a clear snapshot of what to expect, ensuring that their gaming adventure is both safe and thrilling.

Platinum Play Casino 🌟 - Offers a multi-part welcome bonus that boosts the first several deposits

Platinum Play Casino presents a compelling gaming destination for New Zealand players, distinguished by a harmonious combination of expertly selected features, enticing rewards, and a diverse array of gaming choices.

Best Features:

Platinum Play Casino impresses with its game selection and the quality of its software. Here's what stands out:

Over 700 casino games provide a vast playground for all types of players.

Games are powered by Microgaming software , which is known for its reliability and innovative gameplay.

The casino offers seven banking options, catering to a range of preferences for deposits and withdrawals.

Best Bonuses:

The casino's bonus structure is quite attractive:

Welcome Bonus : A substantial bonus of up to $800, applied over the first three deposits.

Existing Player Promotions : Includes reload bonuses and multiplied reward points.

Fortune Lounge Cruise: An exclusive annual promotion offering the chance to win a luxury cruise.

Game Variety:

Platinum Play boasts an impressive range of games:

Pokies : A huge selection of over 570 pokies, featuring popular titles like "Avalon" and "Thunderstruck II"

Table Games : A total of 46 RNG table games, including favorites like "Atlantic City Blackjack" and "Sapphire Roulette"

Live Games: 88 live casino games, with the most streamed being "Card Poker"

Payment Methods:

The casino provides a variety of payment methods for both deposits and withdrawals:

Cards : Visa and Mastercard.

E-Wallets : Skrill and Skrill 1-Tap.

Others : Bank transfers, EcoPayz, Neosurf, and Paysafecard.

Deposits : Instant with a minimum of $10, no fees.

Withdrawals: Can take 24-48 hours, with a minimum of $50 and possible fees under certain conditions.

Conclusion:

In summary, Platinum Play Casino offers a rich gaming experience with its extensive game library and attractive bonuses. While there are areas for improvement, particularly in user support and site usability, the benefits seem to outweigh the drawbacks for many players. The variety in payment options adds to the convenience, although it's wise to be aware of the potential fees for some withdrawal methods.

Ruby Fortune Casino 🎰 - Mobile-friendly casino with a seamless experience on smartphones and tablets

Ruby Fortune Casino provides New Zealand players with an engaging gaming environment, showcasing a blend of meticulously chosen features, lucrative rewards, and extensive gaming selections.

Best Features:

Ruby Fortune rolls out the red carpet with features that cater to both new and loyal players:

A welcome bonus that can go up to $750, spread across the first three deposits.

An impressive selection of over 450 casino games, ensuring a variety of choices for players.

The casino is fully secure and protected, licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and with an eCOGRA seal of approval.

Best Bonuses:

The casino's bonuses are both generous and structured to reward continued play:

Welcome Package: Up to $250 match bonus on each of the first three deposits.

VIP Access: Special promotions, faster withdrawals, and personal casino hosts are part of the VIP experience.

Game Variety:

Ruby Fortune's game library is both extensive and diverse:

Players can enjoy a range of games from pokies to table games like blackjack and roulette.

The live dealer section offers an immersive experience with games like Texas Hold—streamed in real-time.

Payment Methods:

A selection of popular and secure banking options are available:

Includes credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), eWallets (Skrill, Neteller), and direct bank transfers.

Deposits are instant, and the verification process for payouts is straightforward.

Conclusion:

Ruby Fortune Casino stands out for its generous bonuses, comprehensive game selection, and strong security measures. While it offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email, the absence of phone support is a minor downside. The casino's focus on pokies for bonuses may not appeal to all players, but overall, it offers a solid and secure gaming experience

Lucky Nugget Casino 💰 - Regularly updated selection of monthly, weekly, and daily promotions and bonuses

Lucky Nugget Casino offers an attractive gaming environment for New Zealand players, characterized by a mix of well-curated features, rewards, and gaming options:

Best Features:

Lucky Nugget stands out with:

A diverse gaming selection of over 750 casino games.

Quick and helpful customer support.

The casino's operations are licensed and certified, ensuring a secure and fair gaming experience.

Best Bonuses:

The bonuses at Lucky Nugget are tailored to suit different types of players:

New Player Bonus : Choose between a 150% match up to $200 or a 100% match up to $1,000 .

: Choose between a or a . Loyalty Scheme: Points accumulated from playing can be converted into rewards like cash credits and no deposit bonuses.

Game Variety:

Lucky Nugget's gaming library is both extensive and varied:

Pokie Galore: Over 500 pokie games including popular titles and progressive jackpots.

Table Games and More: A range of 39 table games and a selection of 95+ live games.

The games are refreshed monthly, thanks to Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

Payment Methods:

They offer a range of convenient and secure payment methods:

Options include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, and NeoSurf.

Instant deposits and withdrawals within 24 to 48 hours, all with no added fees.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Lucky Nugget Casino's combination of a diverse game portfolio, generous bonus schemes, and efficient banking makes it a compelling option for players seeking a balanced and engaging online casino experience

Wheelz Casino ⚙️ - Customized player rewards through the unique "Wheel of Spinz" bonus game

Wheelz Casino, aiming to deliver a top-notch gaming experience to New Zealand players, showcases a number of features that make it stand out:

Best Features:

A robust selection of classic table games such as various blackjack and roulette variations, alongside baccarat and video poker.

The live casino gaming section includes engaging titles from Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, offering an immersive live dealer experience.

Mobile compatibility is a highlight, ensuring players can enjoy games on any device without the need for a dedicated app, thanks to a mobile-optimized site.

Best Bonuses:

Wheelz Casino's bonuses are designed to enhance the gaming experience significantly:

Welcome Offer: A combination of free spins and bonus cash across the first and second deposits.

Wheel of Spinz : A level-up game that rewards players with free spins on their favorite games.

Extra Wheel : Randomly triggered bonuses that offer various rewards, such as cashback and real money.

Multiplier Tournaments : Competitive events with cash prizes for players who achieve big multiplier wins.

Bonus Codes : Exclusive rewards available upon entering a sent code.

Other Bonuses: Including Reload Bonuses, Double Speed, Cashback, Free Spins Upon Deposit, and 99% Progress.​

Game Variety:

Wheelz Casino provides a diverse gaming library, including:

A broad range of pokies and jackpot games.

An array of table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and video poker.

A vibrant selection of live casino games including popular game shows.

Payment Methods:

The casino offers a variety of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals, such as Visa, MasterCard, and several e-wallets. Notably, they support NZD transactions and maintain a standard for no fees on money transfers.

Conclusion:

Wheelz Casino presents itself as a well-rounded online gaming destination. With its vast game selection, inventive bonus structures, and strong focus on customer support and mobile play, it appears to be a strong contender in the online casino space. The commitment to player safety and responsible gambling practices further cements its status as a trustworthy and enjoyable platform for players.

Caxino Casino 🎶 - A colorful and entertaining interface with a wide range of game soundtracks

Caxino Casino offers a vibrant gaming environment tailored to New Zealand players with a series of notable features:

Best Features:

Caxino Casino, launched by Rootz Limited in 2020, is known for its world-class online gambling services with a strong emphasis on security and player safety, being licensed under the Malta Gaming Authority.

with a strong emphasis on security and player safety, being licensed under the Malta Gaming Authority. They take pride in their game variety , offering over 3,000 real-money games, and a high payout rate of 98.1%.

, offering over 3,000 real-money games, and a high payout rate of 98.1%. Despite the lack of a dedicated mobile app, Caxino ensures a seamless gaming experience across all devices.

Best Bonuses:

Caxino Casino enhances the player experience with a range of bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : A 100% match up to $200 and 100 free spins are available upon the first deposit.

Regular Player Bonuses: Includes free spins, cashback offers, reload bonuses, and bonus codes sent to active players.

Game Variety:

The casino boasts an extensive game library featuring:

Pokies : Renowned for their selection, with popular titles powered by gaming giants like Microgaming and NetEnt.

: Renowned for their selection, with popular titles powered by gaming giants like Microgaming and NetEnt. Table Games and Live Casino: A vast selection of classic casino games and live dealer options to cater to all preferences.

Payment Methods:

Caxino Casino provides a reliable banking operation with various options like bank transfers, credit cards, and e-wallets, accommodating quick and hassle-free transactions without currency exchange fees​.

Conclusion:

Caxino Casino stands as an enticing choice for New Zealand players, marrying a vast game selection with robust bonuses and user-friendly banking options. Its commitment to player satisfaction and safety makes it a reputable venue for both new and experienced gamers.

Innovate Change online casino website provides tips for playing in a new online casino

We have put together a few tips to help you have a smooth and positive experience with a brand-new online casino right from the start. By following our advice, you can enjoy testing out a new provider to the full and feel completely safe.

Only play at licensed, new online casinos.

Be careful if there are no reviews about a provider yet.

Make sure that reputable payment methods, such as CashtoCode, are available.

Read the Innovate Change test to get important information.

Always read the provider's terms and conditions and the bonus conditions very carefully.

Enter your details correctly when registering.

Verify your account to avoid problems when withdrawing.

Make clever use of the welcome bonus, which you only receive once.

The same applies to new casinos: fun and enjoyment come first.

Summary

In summing up the role of Innovate Change.co.nz within New Zealand's online gaming sphere, one cannot overlook the profound influence it has exerted. This institution has not merely reported on the state of online casinos; it has actively shaped the industry's trajectory towards greater transparency, player protection, and quality. Innovate Change's meticulous evaluations and user-centric insights have empowered players to make educated choices, fostering a trust-rich environment where enjoyment and safety go hand in hand. Its commitment to excellence has been a catalyst for change, nudging online casinos towards higher operational standards and better player experiences. As a trusted advisor and an advocate for ethical gaming, Innovate Change's contributions have significantly refined the online casino experience, making it more accessible and reliable for enthusiasts across New Zealand.