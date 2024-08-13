Best Seed Banks: Reputable Vendors to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online

Finding a seed bank with honest practices and a wide range of quality seeds is essential when cultivating your own weed.

Here is a selection of the best seed banks in 2024 that fill those criteria. Overall, Seed Supreme takes the top spot with its product range, special offers, and germination guarantees.

Best Seed Banks: First Look

Seed Supreme - Best overall (guaranteed germination)

ILGM - Great seed bank for beginners

Homegrown Cannabis Co. - Largest range of in-house genetics

Seedsman - Top seed bank for medical cannabis users

DNA Genetics - Premium-quality in-house genetics

Herbies - Comprehensive seed collections

A quality cannabis seed bank sources premium genetics from reputable breeders. They include a vast range of flavors, effects, and seed types such as feminized or autoflower seeds.

Additionally, customer service is a top priority, with germination guarantees and great value for money. Seed Supreme met our criteria the most.

Seed Supreme - Best Seed Bank Overall

Pros

Over 4,000 strains are available

Easy-to-find customer discount code

100% germination guarantee

Accepts Bitcoin

Cons

Incorrect deliveries have been a common complaint

Seeds Variety - 4.9/5

Seed Supreme reigns queen with over 4,000 strains, including feminized seeds, autoflowering strains, regular seeds, medicinal cannabis varieties, and exotic seeds. They source genetics from top breeders like Barney's Farm and Mephisto to ensure stable crops and high quality.

As for strain diversity, we had no problem finding results for flavors including chocolate, mango, honey, and pine, alongside many high-CBD seeds.

Each product page also gives cannabis growers detailed information on the effects and flavors you can expect, and how to grow the strain.

For example, they describe the new strain Gummi Bears as like “plunging your nose into a jar of candy” and highly rate it for its ability to grow rapidly in a compact space.

Deals and Discounts - 4.9/5

Seed Supreme is known for offering free seeds with every order, attractive BOGO deals, and coupon codes. These seed samples are usually from the Strain of the Month, such as April 2024’s Super Silver Haze or March 2024’s Blue Dream.

Germination Guarantee - 4.9/5

Seed Supreme stands behind the quality of its seeds with a germination guarantee, offering replacements for any seeds that don't sprout. You may need to supply proof that they did not germinate despite using the correct methods, however.

Better yet, there is another guarantee for lost or seized packages.

Customer Reviews - 4.9/5

Seed Supreme had a 4.6/5 star rating on TrustPilot when its page was still active. Reviews on consumer sites praise its reliability and strain diversity.

Summary

Seed Supreme is our favorite seed bank overall, thanks to its generous, diverse offerings and choice of quality genetics.

ILGM - Great Seed Bank for Beginners

Pros

Fertilizers, plant protectors, and grow kits are sold

Grow guides and a free Grow Bible are available

Variety packs let you explore new strains

Cons

Costs extra to track your package

Seeds Variety - 4.9/5

ILGM offers fantastic seed diversity. Their hundreds of offerings include feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, high-THC varieties, and high-CBD strains.

A search readily gave us results for flavors ranging from cheese to spicy cinnamon, diesel, pineapple, and sweet vanilla. High-yield varieties, award-winners, and seeds suited for different climates are plentiful.

ILGM also describes different seeds in great detail. Purple Haze Feminized seeds lists its origins, ideal climate, links to growing instructions, and the amazing high that includes giggly euphoria and a calming come-down.

Deals and Discounts - 4.8/5

ILGM is dedicated to providing perks such as free shipping, guaranteed delivery, and a loyalty program. They run special offers such as launch deals on new genetics, too.

Germination Guarantee - 4.9/5

ILGM prides itself on a 100% germination guarantee, ensuring that every seed purchased from them will either sprout or be replaceable.

Customer Reviews - 4.9/5

ILGM enjoys high ratings on aspects such as customer service, shipping, and product quality. Their average score on Trustpilot was 4.7/5 from over 4,000 reviews until the site removed cannabis pages.

Summary

ILGM aims to match you with the best weed seeds for your needs such as climate and flavor preferences, and educates growers on topics from sprouting to harvest.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. - Largest Range of In-House Genetics

Pros

Affordable 12-packs for just $99

In-house genetics offer you strains not found elsewhere

Expert ambassadors

Germination guarantee

Cons

The seed forum is not very active.

Seeds Variety - 4.8/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers over 520 marijuana strains available, including autoflower seeds, high-THC seeds, Indica and Sativa-dominant seeds, hybrids, CBD seeds, medical seeds, and feminized seeds.

Searching for weed seeds by flavors including lemon, blackberry, and peach yielded many results. You can search by effects, such as creative or sleepy sensations, and by possible health benefits. Whether you want relief from cramps, nausea, arthritis pain, or life’s everyday stresses, it’s great for medical users.

There’s even a range of in-house strains. HomeGrown Cannabis Co. frequently offers new seeds from totally original plants. Black Cat Kush Feminized gives powerful highs from its THC content, especially if you provide it with worm casting and fish meal for nutrients.

Deals and Discounts - 4.9/5

For every purchase, customers earn points redeemable for discounts, freebies, and exclusive Homegrown Cannabis Co coupon codes.

Reward points accumulate with every dollar spent, allowing for the exchange of points for items in the inventory. Once a specific point amount is reached, customers qualify for a free item,

Germination Guarantee - 4.9/5

A germination guarantee is provided if your seeds fail to sprout, highlighting the company's confidence in its products. However, this may be less likely thanks to the quality of cannabis genetics.

Customer Reviews - 4.8/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co stands out in the cannabis seeds industry with a stellar reputation, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot and 4.8/5 on Seed Bank Finder.

Summary

Homegrown Cannabis Co. provides unique cannabis genetics and expert support on choosing strains and growing them.

Seedsman - Top Seed Bank for Medical Cannabis Users

Pros

Plenty of high-CBD strains and varieties rich in rare cannabinoids

Very high-THC and balanced strains

Worldwide shipping

Grow guides for beginners

Cons

Longer shipping times to the USA

Seeds Variety - 4.8/5

Seedsman offers over 650 strains, including exclusive Seedsman strains and offerings from over 25 renowned seedbanks.

What made Seedsman stand out to us as a seed bank is its range of high-CBD strains and varieties richer in under-appreciated cannabinoids. Thai THCV and CBG-Force Feminized are two of these rare gems that may give you better results than standard high-THC plant genetics.

Cannagiberol, for example, has early evidence showing stronger benefits against inflammation in the intestines and cell damage in the brain. THCV may calm brain function and could improve energy metabolism and insulin function, but more research is needed [1].

Deals and Discounts - 4.8/5

There are many mix packs available from Seedsman, allowing you to explore different strains and add to your home storage of genetic material.

They also offer frequent promotions, discounts, and a loyalty program that rewards points for sign-ups, purchases, and birthdays.

Germination Guarantee - 4.8/5

Seedsman guarantees a 90% germination rate for supplier seeds within 60 days. If your region legally allows germination, contact them with how many seeds failed, the method you used, and supporting evidence.

Customer Reviews - 4.7/5

Seedsman has a high rating on Reviews.io of 4.5/5 from almost 6,000 reviews. Customers praise efficient deliveries, discreet packaging, and seeds with high germination rates.

Summary

Seedsman is one of the best seed banks for providing plant genetics that produce higher amounts of CBD and rare cannabinoids, making them a great choice for medicinal users.

DNA Genetics - Premium-Quality In-House Genetics

Pros

Unique, award-winning strains

Seed Vault Club offers access to exclusive cultivars

Detailed growing instructions

Wholesale program

Cons

Limited availability of certain strains

Seeds Variety - 4.7/5

DNA Genetics may not be the largest cannabis seed bank, but it has an interesting range of in-house strains. These have collectively won over 200 awards, including High Times Strain of the Year.

For example, Chocolope Fem is one of their most popular pot seeds and has won over 10 awards. It features an earthy aroma with notes of chocolate, coffee, and pastries. HG23 boasts fruity, earthy intense aromas.

You can also sign up for the Seed Vault Club. This gives you access to new collections of cannabis strains before anyone else, and each box is carefully hand-curated.

Deals and Discounts - 4.8/5

DNA Genetics offers free shipping on orders over $99 and DNA Points, which you can redeem for discounts on future purchases once they accumulate.

Other promotions will offer free seeds of specific strains for a limited time if you spend over a certain amount.

If you subscribe to their newsletter, you can learn about more exclusive deals.

They have a wholesale program too, which gives professional growers access to discounts on large orders of certain seeds.

Germination Guarantee - 4.8/5

DNA Genetics will replace seeds that fail to sprout with more of the same strain.

Customer Reviews - 4.7/5

DNA Genetics enjoys a large following, with its most popular feature being the outstanding flavors and effects from its diverse repertoire of seeds.

Summary

Whether you want to grow cannabis or practice seed saving for genetic resources preservation, DNA Genetics has some of the most unique offerings.

>>Check out the best deals on DNA Genetics’ published study.

Herbies - Comprehensive Seed Collections

Pros

A total of 108 seed categories

A range of high-CBD strains to choose from

Ships globally with localized strain results

Herbies Seeds USA offers express shipping to American growers

Cons

They do not seem to give free shipping as an option

Seeds Variety - 4.7/5

Find your new favorite strain with Herbies Seeds, a cannabis seed bank that divides its impressive range into 108 categories. Here, you can narrow your search down to climate, such as cold-tolerant and mold-resistant strains; bestsellers by country; and effects such as medical and psychedelic.

Better yet, the flavor categories range from bright lime or mango to metallic and earthy notes. There are also plenty of high-CBD strains if you’re a medical user, including the fruity, spicy, Sweet Nurse Auto CBD.

Deals and Discounts - 4.8/5

Herbies offers free weed seeds for every $33.02 spent and one for every purchase. These will be from strains with current promotional deals.

Special occasions also call for unique special offers, such as the Double Boost Promo to celebrate the launch of Herbies Seeds USA Express branch. This deal allows you to double your order for free, so you can get 20 seeds for the price of 10.

Germination Guarantee - 4.8/5

Herbies Seeds only offers a germination guarantee if less than a certain percentage of your seeds sprout.

Customer Reviews - 4.6/5

Herbies Seeds enjoys high ratings on consumer sites including a 4.4/5 star rating on Reviews.io. This is thanks to their high germination rates and free cannabis seeds with each order.

Summary

Herbies Seeds allows you to readily find your new favorite strain, including high-CBD strains for medicinal use.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Seed Bank

Plant genetics’ variety and quality, brand reputation, and customer support are critical factors when choosing seed banks.

Reputation and Reliability

First, ensure that the seed banks you are considering have a reputation for high-quality plant genetics and honest service. The best have award-winning strains from their own breeding programs and high ratings from experienced growers who know their stuff.

Seed Variety and Quality

A quality seed bank will have an index of hundreds of strains from breeders known for their strong genetics. Not only does seed diversity give you more choice, but it’s a sign that breeders want to partner with the bank.

Shipping and Delivery Options

Discreet delivery should be a standard feature of all cannabis seed banks because of factors such as the continued stigma around growing weed.

Some of the best seed banks offer stealth shipping. This method hides your weed seeds in a package with random items and does not display any indication of what you bought.

Customer Service and Support

Customer support services such as germination guarantees and replacement seeds, if your package fails to arrive, are important features.

Germination guarantees are a sign of integrity and a high success rate when sprouting seeds. Guarantees for lost packages show that the bank is committed to quality service, as buying seeds is expensive and can quickly burn a hole in your pocket.

Seed Bank Location and Regulations

As cannabis legalization grows worldwide, it’s important to remember that some countries completely forbid it. We recommend US-based seed banks the most as your package will pass over fewer borders.

Pricing and Payment Methods

The operational costs of running a cannabis seed bank and the products’ hard-to-find nature can burn a hole in your wallet. That’s why we looked for seeds priced at $7-10 or less and regular special offers.

Each bank also had to offer a range of payment methods, sometimes including cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is an accepted payment method in some seed banks such as Seed Supreme. This way, you can enjoy greater privacy.

Seed Bank Reviews and Feedback

Consumer review sites such as Reviews.io are a great way to research the real experience when ordering from seed banks.

Look for average ratings over 4-4.5/5 stars and positive comments on customer service and germination rates.

How to Order Seeds From a Seed Bank

First time ordering seeds? Here is a step-by-step guide to making your first purchase.

Research and Selection Process

Cannabis sativa and C. indica are diverse plant species, so it’s important to carefully consider the strain you want.

Perhaps you want delicious tropical fruit, berry, or vanilla notes, or you may prefer diesel aromas for nostalgia. Maybe you need a high-CBD strain for its medicinal properties, or you want a strain developed in harsher climates.

Placing an Order Online

Next, it’s time to order the number of seeds you want. As not every seed planted will germinate, it’s best to order 10% more than what you expect to grow. This also allows you to save genetic material or potentially participate in a seed savers’ exchange.

Payment Methods and Security

Only purchase weed seeds from seed banks that have secure payment. At a minimum, there must be a “https” in the address bar’s URL to indicate a degree of encryption. Choose the method you are most comfortable with when it comes to privacy.

Seed Supreme and some other online seed banks accept Bitcoin, and occasionally less-common cryptocurrencies. Using crypto gives you another layer of privacy as the transactions are difficult to track.

Shipping Policies and Options

Shipping policies will generally involve discreet shipping in plain packages with only the delivery instructions. You can add special instructions with some seed banks such as Herbies.

As the legal status of cannabis varies, many seed banks will say you are “officially” ordering as a collector. Starting up a weed version of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault sounds like a great project for biology lovers, and with so many strains on offer, we kind of encourage this too.

Tracking Your Order

Tracking your order gives you peace of mind when buying a still-controversial product, especially if you need medicinal cannabis. Some seed banks offer free tracking while others ask that you pay extra, but we recommend choosing this option regardless.

Receiving and Inspecting Your Seeds

As soon as you receive your seeds, store them in a cool, dark place until they are ready.

Before this, you must inspect each seed to ensure they are not damaged. Dark green cannabis seeds are also more likely to germinate than pale or light green seeds. It’s still best to try germinating them all so you can provide proof they were defective.

Customer Support and Follow-Up

If you have any questions or problems, ensure you know the customer service contact details. Follow them up if you don’t get an answer within a couple of days.

Tips for Successful Seed Germination

Seed germination is perhaps the most exciting and nerve-wracking part of growing cannabis. Here’s how to pull it off.

Choosing the Right Seeds

First, you must choose the right seeds for your preferences and climate. As a general rule, cannabis seeds grown in a similar environment to your region will do best in outdoor grows. If you’re growing them inside, make sure you can provide for their needs.

Preparing the Germination Environment

Each strain has different nutrient requirements, disease resistance, and ideal temperature ranges. Research these carefully before planting your seeds.

In general, you will need a shallow tray of soil or seed punnets to get started. A grow light, preferably 36 watts, or a well-lit but protected environment is also necessary.

Seed Soaking Techniques

A popular method of germination is on a wet paper towel, which allows you to see the first root and shoot.

You can also use a seedling mix of peat and coir, which is nutrient-rich but allows your seedlings to access oxygen. Oxygen levels help to prevent overwatering, too.

Germination Temperature and Humidity

During germination, the temperature should be around 21-29 degrees Celsius (70-85F). Humidity should ideally be 70-90%, but the seeds should not be wet.

Light and Darkness Requirements

Cannabis seeds must germinate in darkness if you use the wet paper towel method. Otherwise, they should be planted under grow lights and sit half an inch deep in the soil.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting Germination

Cannabis seeds can take 2-10 days to germinate. Otherwise, common reasons why they may not germinate include:

Chlorinated tap water: Always heat your tap water and leave it outside overnight to let the chlorine evaporate

Always heat your tap water and leave it outside overnight to let the chlorine evaporate Too much light: Turn down the grow light, or ensure the seeds are deep enough in the soil

Turn down the grow light, or ensure the seeds are deep enough in the soil Dried-out seeds: It’s best to soak them for 12-18 hours in a wet paper towel or glass of water

It’s best to soak them for 12-18 hours in a wet paper towel or glass of water Add root growth microbes, which are available from specialty suppliers

which are available from specialty suppliers Use a low concentration of hydrogen peroxide or make tiny cracks with your fingernails to help open stubborn seed shells

Transplanting Seedlings to Soil

If you are using tiny punnet-sized pots for germination, transplant your seedlings before they grow past two inches, or after two or three weeks. Otherwise, root-binding can damage them and affect future growth.

FAQs

Here are some common questions among people who have decided to grow their own weed.

How Long Do Cannabis Seeds Last For?

In general, seeds stored in perfectly dry, cool, dark places can last up to five years. Most last up to two or three years. If you want to copy the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, you can freeze seeds as long as they are completely dried out.

Do Seed Banks Offer Discreet Shipping?

Some seed banks offer stealthy shipping, where there is no revealing reference on your package. Items such as birthday cards are often included, too.

Is it Legal to Mail Seeds to the US?

Mailing cannabis seeds is legal as long as they are meant for collectors to preserve genetic diversity or as novelty items. Seeds, regardless of the strain’s THC content, are also often counted as legal hemp.

How Reliable Is Seedsman?

Seedsman has a strong reputation in the cannabis industry, with 21 years of business and counting. They have high ratings on consumer sites too, such as their 4.5/5 score on Reviews.io.

Is There a Seed Bank in the US?

ILGM is based in the US, but the listed address on their website is not meant for mail or in-person visits.

Is It Safe To Order Seeds From Seed Supreme?

Yes. Seed Supreme is a legitimate and well-regarded cannabis seed bank. With over 10 years of serving the community with quality cannabis plant specimens, they have a stellar reputation.

Does Crop King Seeds Ship To the USA?

Yes, Crop King Seeds readily ships to US and Canadian customers. All other orders are categorized as “international” and do not have certain protections such as germination guarantees.

What Cannabis Seed Bank Has the Best Genetics?

DNA Genetics boasts some impressive in-house strains with dozens of awards, including the delicious bestseller Chocolope.

What Is the Most Famous Seed Bank?

The most famous and largest seed bank is Seed Supreme, thanks to its massive range and number of partnered breeders.

Do Seed Banks Offer Germination Guarantee?

Most seed banks such as Seed Supreme and ILGM offer germination guarantees. They may send replacements if any of your seeds fail to sprout, or if less than a certain percentage germinate.

Final Verdict

Cannabis seed banks seemingly offer endless choices, so working out what your needs and wants are is essential. Just as importantly, you need to choose a seed bank with a high level of product quality and integrity.

Seed Supreme topped our list thanks to its commitment to customer satisfaction and providing the best genetics.

We were impressed with its germination guarantees, discreet shipping, cryptocurrency options, and genetic diversity across many breeders who trust the seed bank.

References:

1. Walsh, Kenneth B et al. “Minor Cannabinoids: Biosynthesis, Molecular Pharmacology and Potential Therapeutic Uses.” Frontiers in pharmacology vol. 12 777804. 29 Nov. 2021, doi:10.3389/fphar.2021.777804