Best Fat Burners: 11 Top Dietary Supplements in 2024 Compared

Need a little help with that stubborn body fat? Fat burners claim to help you shed those extra pounds more easily. But which ones really work?

In our guide, we’ll explore the best fat burners for weight loss—starting with our #1 choice, PhenQ. Discover their ingredients, benefits, possible side effects, dosage, and pricing; find out which one fits your needs to a T. Let’s get started!

Best Fat Burners in 2024: Quick Overview

It can be challenging to pick the right one among all the fat-burning supplements out there. That’s why we did the heavy lifting for you, researching which supplements actually work. Although PhenQ is our favorite, all the natural fat burners on our list have their own perks, too.

1. PhenQ - Best Fat Burners Overall

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.33

Caffeine Per Dose: 100 mg

Pros

Works in multiple ways to help you lose weight

Packs natural fat-burning ingredients

Boosts energy levels

Curbs those hunger pangs

Uplifts your mood

Cons

There’s a lot of caffeine

Who Is PhenQ Best For?

PhenQ is at the top of our list of the best fat burners for men and women who want to lose weight more quickly. Why? This Wolfson Brands supplement assists you in shedding pounds by targeting 5 key areas: burning fat, preventing new fat from forming, suppressing your appetite, amplifying your energy, and improving your mood.

Who Should Avoid PhenQ?

If you’re easily affected by stimulants or peppers, you may find a gentler alternative to PhenQ. It includes a lot of caffeine, while Capsimax powder comes from chili peppers.

Key Ingredients

α-Lacys Reset

Nopal

Capsimax powder

L-carnitine

Caffeine

Dosage

You should take 2 PhenQ fat burner pills a day—1 during breakfast and 1 during lunch. Make sure to take PhenQ before the late afternoon or at night so it won’t disrupt your sleep patterns.

Cost

1 bottle: $69.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $139.99

3 bottles + 2 free: $209.99

User Reviews

Many customers praise PhenQ as one of the best thermogenic fat burners. For example, several Redditors on r/weightlossdiets love how it promotes slow, lasting weight loss, greater energy, and better appetite management.

While one Reddit user on the same thread hasn’t tried it yet, he’s interested in the supplement and is inquiring if it requires a prescription (which, thankfully, it doesn’t!).

2. Capsiplex Burn - Best for Boosting Metabolism

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.16

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg

Pros

Speeds up your metabolic rate

Energizes your body

Helps preserve muscle mass

May improve your workout performance

Cons

High in caffeine content

Who Is Capsiplex Burn Best For?

Capsiplex Burn is a great choice among the best fat burners for women and men who wish to rev up their metabolism. It can come in handy during cutting cycles—encouraging your body to burn fat faster while protecting your lean muscles. Plus, it helps you control your appetite by keeping your food cravings in check.

Who Should Avoid Capsiplex Burn?

If you’re sensitive to caffeine or are currently taking medications, steer clear of Capsiplex Burn.

Key Ingredients

Capsimax

InnoSlim

Caffeine

Green tea extract

Dosage

Take 3 capsules daily, around 30 minutes before breakfast. On workout days, you can take them about half an hour before you begin exercising.

Cost

1 bottle: $64.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $129.99

3 bottles + 2 free: $194.99

User Reviews

One Reddit reviewer on u/marylouiselulaq says it takes your metabolism to a whole new level by amplifying thermogenesis. Another Reddit user on r/xxfitness recommends the Capsiplex brand as a good fat burner, although other Redditors on the thread have their own preferences.

3. Hunter Burn - Best Fat Burner for Belly Fat

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $3

Caffeine Per Dose: Matcha green tea includes a little amount of caffeine (dose unspecified)

Pros

Low stimulant formula

Targets belly fat

Helps regulate your appetite

Boosts energy and focus

Cons

It may be challenging to take 6 pills every day

Who Is Hunter Burn Best For?

Created by Roar Ambition, Hunter Burn may be the best fat burner for belly fat for those aiming for a smaller waistline. This supplement assists you in burning fat, especially in the waist and stomach areas, without sacrificing muscle tissue. It also helps you feel full longer to keep your appetite in check.

Who Should Avoid Hunter Burn?

Hunter Burn is not recommended if you’re prone to experiencing gastrointestinal issues when you eat cayenne pepper.

Ingredients

Konjac root

White kidney bean extract

Cayenne pepper

Matcha green tea

L-theanine

Dosage

Keep in mind that you’d need to take 6 pills a day of this best fat burner for belly fat for female and male users.

Cost

1 bottle: $90

2 bottles: $180

3 bottles + 1 free: $270

User Reviews

In r/fatburningsupplements, a Reddit reviewer describes Hunter Burn as a premium fat burner offering comprehensive support for appetite control, energy enhancement, and fat burning. Another Redditor on r/PCOSloseit is interested in Hunter Burn but is also considering another brand.

4. PrimeShred - Best Fat Burners for Men

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.33

Caffeine Per Dose: 225 mg

Pros

Promotes quicker fat-burning

Helps reveal lean muscles

Sharpens mental focus

Vegan-friendly

Cons

High caffeine content

Who Is PrimeShred Best For?

PrimeShred is a potent option among the best fat burners for men who are serious about achieving a toned and defined physique. By burning fat and calories faster, it can help reveal those lean muscles you worked hard to gain. Thanks to its blend of thermogenic and nootropic ingredients, it may jumpstart your metabolism while enhancing your energy levels and focus.

Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?

PrimeShred isn’t recommended if you’re caffeine-sensitive; this supplement comes with several sources of this stimulant

Key Ingredients

Green tea extract

Green coffee

Caffeine anhydrous

Cayenne pepper

L-tyrosine

Rhodiola rosea root

B vitamins

Dosage

Whether you plan to train that day or not, you should take 3 PrimeShred capsules about 20 minutes before having breakfast.

Cost

1 tub: $59.99 (for one-time buyers)

1 tub: $47.99 (for subscribers)

User Reviews

One Reddit reviewer on r/LifeCapsule shares that PrimeShred gave him a boost during the cutting phase by encouraging fat loss and raising his energy levels. Of course, he did clarify that the supplement is not a miracle worker; he had to take it for 8 weeks before seeing results.

5. PrimeGENIX CalmLean - Best Stimulant-Free Fat Burner

Money-Back Guarantee: 67 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Zero caffeine

Supports your metabolism

Limits hunger pangs

Uplifts energy levels

Cons

Smaller savings with bulk orders than most competitors

Who Is PrimeGENIX CalmLean Best For?

CalmLean is a gentler alternative to other top fat burners, making it ideal for stimulant-sensitive folks. Even though it doesn’t include any caffeine that could cause jitters, it can still help kickstart your metabolism, transform fat into energy, and keep new fat from forming. Additionally, this supplement may suppress your appetite by reducing your cravings.

Who Should Avoid PrimeGENIX CalmLean?

If you prefer a more potent fat burner, stimulant-based supplements might be a better fit than CalmLean.

Key Ingredients

ForsLean (a patented form of forskolin)

Capsicum annuum

Chromium polynicotinate

BioPerine

Dosage

You should take 2 capsules daily with a glass of water.

Cost

1-month supply: $59.95

3-month supply: $169.95

6-month supply: $319.95

User Reviews

A Trustpilot reviewer thinks that PrimeGENIX’s products are great and the company’s service is very professional. Although another Trustpilot user feels the shipping is costly, he does acknowledge that the product is decent.

6. Brutal Force ACUT - Best for Stamina

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Improves your endurance

Boosts energy and strength

Stimulates fat loss

Legal Anavar alternative

Cons

Contains potential allergens

Who Is Brutal Force ACUT Best For?

As a natural substitute for the steroid Anavar, Brutal Force ACUT is one of the best fat burners for bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts. It gives you more stamina and boosts your energy and strength to help you perform better (and longer!) during intense workouts. As you shred fat, it helps you maintain your lean muscles.

Who Should Avoid Brutal Force ACUT?

Are you allergic to whey or soy? Then, look for another alternative to ACUT.

Ingredients

Soy protein

Whey protein

BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids)

Wild yam root

ElevATP

Dosage

Take 3 capsules with water about 15 minutes after you’re done working out.

Cost

1 month: $59.99

3 months + 1 free: $119.98

User Reviews

On r/reviewerstostuff, a Redditor considers Brutal Force supplements a viable alternative to anabolic steroids—producing similar results but fewer associated risks. Nevertheless, he does make it clear that the experiences of different persons may vary.

7. KetoCharge - Best for Keto Dieters

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Jumpstarts ketosis

Fights keto flu symptoms

Boosts your energy levels

Supports mental clarity

Cons

Limited potent ingredients compared to other fat burners

Who Is KetoCharge Best For?

KetoCharge is considered one of the best fat burners for women and men following a keto diet plan. This supplement helps you achieve (and maintain!) ketosis when your body burns fat instead of sugars for energy. Better yet, it also relieves some of the effects of the keto flu, like fatigue, headaches, and nausea.

Who Should Avoid KetoCharge?

If you’re not on a low-carb diet, you might be better off with another supplement with a more well-rounded ingredient list.

Ingredients

Magnesium beta-hydroxybutyrate

Calcium beta-hydroxybutyrate

Sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate

Dosage

As soon as you wake up each day, take 2 capsules with a full glass of water.

Cost

1 bottle: $59.99

2 bottles + 1 free: $119.99

3 bottles + 2 free: $179.99

User Reviews

One Trustpilot reviewer shared that KetoCharge has been a game-changer in his keto journey; it has helped him “get into ketosis faster and stay there.” Another Trustpilot user relays that the supplement has aided in her digestion and made her feel more energetic and vibrant. However, she does clarify that it’s a great addition (not a replacement) to her keto diet.

8. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Athletes

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.17

Caffeine Per Dose: 300 mg

Pros

Triggers thermogenesis

Increases energy levels

Promotes fat oxidation

Safeguards your muscle tissue

Cons

You need to take 4 capsules throughout the day

Who Is Instant Knockout Cut Best For?

Roar Ambition’s Instant Knockout Cut might be the one of the best fat burners for athletes, whether they be professionals or amateurs. It revs up your metabolism so that your body can use fat as fuel for more energy, which could come in handy during sports competitions. Even better, it also curbs your appetite while improving your focus and mood.

Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout Cut?

Since this supplement contains a lot of caffeine, steer clear of it if you’re easily impacted by this stimulant.

Ingredients

Green tea extract

Caffeine anhydrous

Cayenne pepper

Glucomannan

Black pepper extract

Vitamins B3, B6, plus D3

Dosage

You’re supposed to take 1 capsule, 4 times a day—after you wake up, between breakfast and lunch, an hour before lunchtime, and one hour before dinner.

Cost

1 bottle: $65

2 bottles: $130

3 bottles + 1 free: $195

User Reviews

A Reddit reviewer on r/fatburningsupplements describes Instant Knockout Cut as a potent fat burner that may help you achieve your weight loss goals. While a Redditor on r/f45 is interested in Instant Knockout Cut, he is also considering PhenQ.

9. PhenGold - Best for Beating Weight Loss Plateaus

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2

Caffeine Per Dose: 225 mg

Pros

Helps you shed pounds in multiple ways

Boosts energy and focus

Tamps down your appetite

Brightens your mood

Cons

High in caffeine

Who Is PhenGold Best For?

For frustrated folks who’ve hit a wall in the fitness journey, PhenGold is one of the best fat burners for weight loss plateaus. It works in multiple ways to help you break through barriers to your target weight—by ramping up fat-burning, limiting your cravings, and increasing your metabolism. Plus, it keeps you in a good mood while raising your energy levels even as you go on a diet.

Who Should Avoid PhenGold?

If you’re sensitive to cayenne or caffeine, it’s better to look for an alternative to PhenGold.

Ingredients

Green tea extract

L-theanine

L-tyrosine

Rhodiola rosea

Green coffee

Cayenne pepper

Caffeine

DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol)

Dosage

You should take 3 capsules a day, preferably with food and before your first workout.

Cost

1 bottle: $59.99 (for one-time buyers)

1 bottle: $47.99 (for subscribers)

User Reviews

In r/LifeCapsule, a Reddit reviewer compares PhenGold with another brand and ends up with better weight loss results with PhenGold. Although another Reddit user on r/loseit isn’t sure yet if this supplement is right for him, he is considering trying it and is open to listening to feedback from fellow Redditors.

10. Burn Lab Pro - Best clean ingredients formula

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Zero caffeine, gluten, and soy

Vegan-friendly formula

Stimulates fat-burning

Protects your muscles

Cons

Might not provide a strong energy kick like other alternatives

Who Is Burn Lab Pro Best For?

Burn Lab Pro is probably a good choice among the best natural fat burners for those who have many allergies and sensitivities. After all, its clean formula contains no stimulants, soy, gluten, or synthetic additives​. Yet, its combination of natural ingredients helps boost fat oxidation and preserve muscle mass while making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients.

Who Should Avoid Burn Lab Pro?

Look for a more potent alternative than Burn Lab Pro if you’re expecting a serious energy boost.

Ingredients

HMB

ForsLean

Capsimax (cayenne pepper extract)

BioPerine (black pepper extract)

NutriGenesis GTF chromium

Dosage

Take 3 Burn Lab Pro capsules around half an hour before you start training.

Cost

1 bottle: $29.50

2 bottles: $59

3 bottles + 1 free: $88.50

User Reviews

While it’s challenging to find reviews of the supplement online, it did receive a high average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on the official website.

11. Trimtone - Best Fat Burners for Women

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.66

Caffeine Per Dose: 120 mg

Pros

Suppresses your appetite

Helps get rid of stubborn body fat

Amps up your energy levels

Simple 1-capsule-a-day dosage

Cons

Not vegan or vegetarian-friendly

Who Is Trimtone Best For?

Trimtone may be a terrific choice among the best fat burners for women who want to keep their appetite in check. It reduces hunger pangs, making it easier to eat fewer calories. At the same time, this supplement also improves your metabolism, helping you torch fat while energizing your body.

Who Should Avoid Trimtone?

If you’re following a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, go for another alternative, as Trimtone’s capsule is made from gelatin.

Ingredients

Caffeine anhydrous

Green coffee bean extract

Green tea extract

Glucomannan

Grains of paradise

Dosage

It’s simple to use Trimtone. Just take 1 capsule with water each morning before breakfast.

Cost

1 month: $49.99 (for one-time buyers)

1 month: $39.99 (for subscribers)

User Reviews

A Reddit reviewer on r/fatburnerforwomen counts Trimtone as one of the top 5 fat burners for women. Another Redditor on r/LifeCapsule says that while it’s not a magic bullet, she does think it’s a helpful tool alongside a healthy diet and exercise.

What Are Fat Burners?

Fat burners are supplements that boost your body’s metabolism to help you lose weight. They usually have other benefits, such as curbing your appetite, boosting energy, breaking down fat, and more.

Keep this in mind: the best natural fat burners are not miracle pills but rather tools that maximize the results of a healthy lifestyle. You have different forms to choose from—including pills, powders, and drinks—but the goal is always to create a calorie deficit.

How Do Fat Burners Work?

Fat burners, which contain various ingredients, work in more ways than one to get the job done.

Boosting Metabolism

As we discussed earlier, one of the main ways in which fat burners work is by speeding up your metabolic rate. A faster metabolism leads to more energy expenditure, meaning that the body burns more calories at rest. Some ingredients, like caffeine and green tea extract, are well-known for boosting metabolism [1].

Appetite Suppression

Fat-burning supplements also help control hunger pangs, allowing you to lower your calorie intake. For instance, glucomannan can help you feel full for longer, while chromium can crush your cravings [2][3].

Thermogenesis

Many fat burner pills work by jumpstarting thermogenesis—when your body generates more heat—to help you burn more calories. Capsaicin (found in cayenne pepper) and green tea extract may stimulate thermogenesis for quicker fat loss [4][1].

Fat Oxidation

Fat oxidation is the process where your body breaks down fatty acids to be used as energy. The best fat burners for belly fat often contain ingredients that enhance this process, including green tea extract, caffeine, and l-carnitine [1][5].

Energy Expenditure

Increasing energy expenditure is another way fat burners make it easier for you to shed pounds. And by amping up your energy, these supplements can help you stay active for longer.

Types of Fat Burners

There are different kinds of fat burners, each designed to target weight loss differently.

Fat Blockers

Fat blockers limit how much dietary fats are absorbed by your digestive system. How? Well, their ingredients bind to the fat in food to prevent it from being absorbed. Fat blockers can be particularly useful for folks on a high-fat diet.

Thermogenic Fat Burners

The best thermogenic fat burners raise your body's core temperature so you can burn even more calories. These supplements with thermogenic effects often contain ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract, and capsaicin, which enhance thermogenesis and boost metabolic rate [1][4].

Carb Blockers

Carb blockers inhibit the enzymes that break down carbohydrates into sugars, reducing the number of calories absorbed from carbs. Ingredients like white kidney bean extract—which may prevent or delay the digestion of complex carbohydrates—are commonly used in carb blockers [6].

Appetite Suppressants

Natural appetite suppressants may help reduce hunger pangs and food cravings, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit. Ingredients like glucomannan and chromium are known for curbing appetite [2][3].

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Fat Burner

To pick fat-burning pills that actually work for you, think about vital factors to help you make the right choice.

Ingredient Analysis

First, take a closer look at the ingredients in each fat burner. Research to understand how they work and whether they are backed by scientific research.

Safety and Side Effects

Next, consider the possible side effects of fat burners; find out if the supplement has been tested for safety. Additionally, check if the product is made in a facility that follows good manufacturing practices (GMP).

User Reviews and Ratings

Finally, to get fat-burning pills that actually work, read user reviews and ratings to see how effective and safe they are in real life. Look for verified users and consider both positive and negative feedback to get a balanced view.

Potential Side Effects of Fat Burners

Even natural fat burners can cause some side effects, so it’s important to be aware of them when choosing a supplement. Below, we’ll discuss some common side effects of fat burners.

Cardiovascular Effects

Stimulants like caffeine may increase the heart rate and blood pressure. This may lead to cardiovascular issues in the future—such as palpitations, hypertension, and (in the most severe cases) heart attacks.

Digestive System Issues

Fat burners can also affect the digestive system, causing issues like nausea, diarrhea, and constipation. Ingredients like glucomannan could cause digestive discomfort if not taken with enough water.

Effects on the Central Nervous System

Stimulants might also impact the central nervous system, leading to side effects such as jitteriness, anxiety, and insomnia. These effects are more likely to manifest in those who take higher doses of fat burner supplements.

Hormonal Imbalances

Some ingredients in fat burners can affect hormone levels, which might lead to imbalances. For example, certain fat burners can influence thyroid function or cortisol levels—potentially causing issues like hyperthyroidism or adrenal fatigue.

Allergic Reactions

Although it rarely happens, some people may experience allergic reactions to some of the ingredients in fat burners. Common symptoms include itching, swelling, rash, and difficulty breathing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fat Burners

Got more questions related to fat burners? We may have answered some of them below.

How Long Does It Take to See Results From Fat Burners?

Generally, the best fat burners for men and women yield results within a few weeks of consistent use. That said, the time it takes to see results from fat burners can vary based on the supplement, your diet, exercise routine, and individual metabolism.

Are Fat Burners Legal and Regulated?

Yes, most fat-burning supplements can be legally sold and bought over-the-counter in the US. Nevertheless, they aren't regulated by the FDA in the US, so it’s crucial to get them only from reputable manufacturers. Plus, do your research before buying any supplements that help with weight loss, and talk to your doctor before using any.

Are There Any Natural Alternatives to Fat Burners?

Aside from taking fat burner pills, there are plenty of natural ways to shred more fat. You can try spicy foods like chili peppers (which crank up your metabolism) or green tea (which is loaded with fat-fighting antioxidants). Regular exercise, a diet rich in whole foods, and planned hydration can also help you lower your body weight.

What Should I Do if I Experience Negative Effects From Fat Burners?

If you experience any side effects, stop using the product immediately and seek medical help from your healthcare provider. A doctor can help determine the cause of the side effects and suggest changes to your routine or the way forward.

Do Fat Burners Help You Lose Weight?

Yes, fat burners have the potential to assist you in your weight loss efforts—by kickstarting your metabolism, suppressing your appetite, and increasing fat oxidation. Just remember: these supplements should be used as part of a balanced lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular exercise.

What Is the Most Effective Fat Burner, and What Burns Fat the Fastest?

The best fat-burning pills that actually work for you will depend on your individual needs and goals. While we recommend PhenQ as a solid all-around choice for losing weight more quickly, all the supplements we reviewed have their own unique perks.

What Burns the Most Belly Fat?

Shedding stubborn belly fat is all about burning more calories than you consume. Focus on filling your plate with fruits, veggies, and lean protein. Regular cardio (like brisk walking or cycling) helps burn calories. Strength training builds muscle, which revs up your metabolism and burns more calories even at rest.

Final Thoughts on the Best Fat Burners

The best fat burners give you a better chance of reaching your fitness goals—whether you hope to drop more pounds, build muscles, get that six-pack, or level up your workout or sports performance.

PhenQ earned the #1 spot in our roundup review because it works in different ways to help you lose weight. Still, each of the fat-burning supplements we featured in our guide has its own advantages. Now, it’s up to you to pick the fat burner pill that matches your needs!

