Best Fat Burners: 11 Top Dietary Supplements in 2024 Compared

Need a little help with that stubborn body fat? Fat burners claim to help you shed those extra pounds more easily. But which ones really work?
In our guide, we’ll explore the best fat burners for weight loss—starting with our #1 choice, PhenQ. Discover their ingredients, benefits, possible side effects, dosage, and pricing; find out which one fits your needs to a T. Let’s get started!
Best Fat Burners in 2024: Quick Overview
- PhenQ - Best fat burner overall
- Capsiplex Burn - Best for boosting metabolism
- Hunter Burn - Best fat burner for belly fat
- PrimeShred - Best fat burner for men
- PrimeGENIX CalmLean - Best stimulant-free fat burner
- Brutal Force ACUT - Best for stamina
- KetoCharge - Best for keto dieters
- Instant Knockout Cut - Best for athletes
- PhenGold - Best for beating weight loss plateaus
- Burn Lab Pro - Best clean ingredients formula
- Trimtone - Best fat burner for women
It can be challenging to pick the right one among all the fat-burning supplements out there. That’s why we did the heavy lifting for you, researching which supplements actually work. Although PhenQ is our favorite, all the natural fat burners on our list have their own perks, too.
1. PhenQ - Best Fat Burners Overall
Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2.33
Caffeine Per Dose: 100 mg
Pros
- Works in multiple ways to help you lose weight
- Packs natural fat-burning ingredients
- Boosts energy levels
- Curbs those hunger pangs
- Uplifts your mood
Cons
- There’s a lot of caffeine
Who Is PhenQ Best For?
PhenQ is at the top of our list of the best fat burners for men and women who want to lose weight more quickly. Why? This Wolfson Brands supplement assists you in shedding pounds by targeting 5 key areas: burning fat, preventing new fat from forming, suppressing your appetite, amplifying your energy, and improving your mood.
Who Should Avoid PhenQ?
If you’re easily affected by stimulants or peppers, you may find a gentler alternative to PhenQ. It includes a lot of caffeine, while Capsimax powder comes from chili peppers.
Key Ingredients
- α-Lacys Reset
- Nopal
- Capsimax powder
- L-carnitine
- Caffeine
Dosage
You should take 2 PhenQ fat burner pills a day—1 during breakfast and 1 during lunch. Make sure to take PhenQ before the late afternoon or at night so it won’t disrupt your sleep patterns.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $69.99
- 2 bottles + 1 free: $139.99
- 3 bottles + 2 free: $209.99
User Reviews
Many customers praise PhenQ as one of the best thermogenic fat burners. For example, several Redditors on r/weightlossdiets love how it promotes slow, lasting weight loss, greater energy, and better appetite management.
While one Reddit user on the same thread hasn’t tried it yet, he’s interested in the supplement and is inquiring if it requires a prescription (which, thankfully, it doesn’t!).
2. Capsiplex Burn - Best for Boosting Metabolism
Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2.16
Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg
Pros
- Speeds up your metabolic rate
- Energizes your body
- Helps preserve muscle mass
- May improve your workout performance
Cons
- High in caffeine content
Who Is Capsiplex Burn Best For?
Capsiplex Burn is a great choice among the best fat burners for women and men who wish to rev up their metabolism. It can come in handy during cutting cycles—encouraging your body to burn fat faster while protecting your lean muscles. Plus, it helps you control your appetite by keeping your food cravings in check.
Who Should Avoid Capsiplex Burn?
If you’re sensitive to caffeine or are currently taking medications, steer clear of Capsiplex Burn.
Key Ingredients
- Capsimax
- InnoSlim
- Caffeine
- Green tea extract
Dosage
Take 3 capsules daily, around 30 minutes before breakfast. On workout days, you can take them about half an hour before you begin exercising.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $64.99
- 2 bottles + 1 free: $129.99
- 3 bottles + 2 free: $194.99
User Reviews
One Reddit reviewer on u/marylouiselulaq says it takes your metabolism to a whole new level by amplifying thermogenesis. Another Reddit user on r/xxfitness recommends the Capsiplex brand as a good fat burner, although other Redditors on the thread have their own preferences.
3. Hunter Burn - Best Fat Burner for Belly Fat
Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days
Cost Per Dosage: $3
Caffeine Per Dose: Matcha green tea includes a little amount of caffeine (dose unspecified)
Pros
- Low stimulant formula
- Targets belly fat
- Helps regulate your appetite
- Boosts energy and focus
Cons
- It may be challenging to take 6 pills every day
Who Is Hunter Burn Best For?
Created by Roar Ambition, Hunter Burn may be the best fat burner for belly fat for those aiming for a smaller waistline. This supplement assists you in burning fat, especially in the waist and stomach areas, without sacrificing muscle tissue. It also helps you feel full longer to keep your appetite in check.
Who Should Avoid Hunter Burn?
Hunter Burn is not recommended if you’re prone to experiencing gastrointestinal issues when you eat cayenne pepper.
Ingredients
- Konjac root
- White kidney bean extract
- Cayenne pepper
- Matcha green tea
- L-theanine
Dosage
Keep in mind that you’d need to take 6 pills a day of this best fat burner for belly fat for female and male users.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $90
- 2 bottles: $180
- 3 bottles + 1 free: $270
User Reviews
In r/fatburningsupplements, a Reddit reviewer describes Hunter Burn as a premium fat burner offering comprehensive support for appetite control, energy enhancement, and fat burning. Another Redditor on r/PCOSloseit is interested in Hunter Burn but is also considering another brand.
4. PrimeShred - Best Fat Burners for Men
Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2.33
Caffeine Per Dose: 225 mg
Pros
- Promotes quicker fat-burning
- Helps reveal lean muscles
- Sharpens mental focus
- Vegan-friendly
Cons
- High caffeine content
Who Is PrimeShred Best For?
PrimeShred is a potent option among the best fat burners for men who are serious about achieving a toned and defined physique. By burning fat and calories faster, it can help reveal those lean muscles you worked hard to gain. Thanks to its blend of thermogenic and nootropic ingredients, it may jumpstart your metabolism while enhancing your energy levels and focus.
Who Should Avoid PrimeShred?
PrimeShred isn’t recommended if you’re caffeine-sensitive; this supplement comes with several sources of this stimulant
Key Ingredients
- Green tea extract
- Green coffee
- Caffeine anhydrous
- Cayenne pepper
- L-tyrosine
- Rhodiola rosea root
- B vitamins
Dosage
Whether you plan to train that day or not, you should take 3 PrimeShred capsules about 20 minutes before having breakfast.
Cost
- 1 tub: $59.99 (for one-time buyers)
- 1 tub: $47.99 (for subscribers)
User Reviews
One Reddit reviewer on r/LifeCapsule shares that PrimeShred gave him a boost during the cutting phase by encouraging fat loss and raising his energy levels. Of course, he did clarify that the supplement is not a miracle worker; he had to take it for 8 weeks before seeing results.
5. PrimeGENIX CalmLean - Best Stimulant-Free Fat Burner
Money-Back Guarantee: 67 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2
Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free
Pros
- Zero caffeine
- Supports your metabolism
- Limits hunger pangs
- Uplifts energy levels
Cons
- Smaller savings with bulk orders than most competitors
Who Is PrimeGENIX CalmLean Best For?
CalmLean is a gentler alternative to other top fat burners, making it ideal for stimulant-sensitive folks. Even though it doesn’t include any caffeine that could cause jitters, it can still help kickstart your metabolism, transform fat into energy, and keep new fat from forming. Additionally, this supplement may suppress your appetite by reducing your cravings.
Who Should Avoid PrimeGENIX CalmLean?
If you prefer a more potent fat burner, stimulant-based supplements might be a better fit than CalmLean.
Key Ingredients
- ForsLean (a patented form of forskolin)
- Capsicum annuum
- Chromium polynicotinate
- BioPerine
Dosage
You should take 2 capsules daily with a glass of water.
Cost
- 1-month supply: $59.95
- 3-month supply: $169.95
- 6-month supply: $319.95
User Reviews
A Trustpilot reviewer thinks that PrimeGENIX’s products are great and the company’s service is very professional. Although another Trustpilot user feels the shipping is costly, he does acknowledge that the product is decent.
6. Brutal Force ACUT - Best for Stamina
Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2
Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free
Pros
- Improves your endurance
- Boosts energy and strength
- Stimulates fat loss
- Legal Anavar alternative
Cons
- Contains potential allergens
Who Is Brutal Force ACUT Best For?
As a natural substitute for the steroid Anavar, Brutal Force ACUT is one of the best fat burners for bodybuilding and fitness enthusiasts. It gives you more stamina and boosts your energy and strength to help you perform better (and longer!) during intense workouts. As you shred fat, it helps you maintain your lean muscles.
Who Should Avoid Brutal Force ACUT?
Are you allergic to whey or soy? Then, look for another alternative to ACUT.
Ingredients
- Soy protein
- Whey protein
- BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids)
- Wild yam root
- ElevATP
Dosage
Take 3 capsules with water about 15 minutes after you’re done working out.
Cost
- 1 month: $59.99
- 3 months + 1 free: $119.98
User Reviews
On r/reviewerstostuff, a Redditor considers Brutal Force supplements a viable alternative to anabolic steroids—producing similar results but fewer associated risks. Nevertheless, he does make it clear that the experiences of different persons may vary.
7. KetoCharge - Best for Keto Dieters
Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2
Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free
Pros
- Jumpstarts ketosis
- Fights keto flu symptoms
- Boosts your energy levels
- Supports mental clarity
Cons
- Limited potent ingredients compared to other fat burners
Who Is KetoCharge Best For?
KetoCharge is considered one of the best fat burners for women and men following a keto diet plan. This supplement helps you achieve (and maintain!) ketosis when your body burns fat instead of sugars for energy. Better yet, it also relieves some of the effects of the keto flu, like fatigue, headaches, and nausea.
Who Should Avoid KetoCharge?
If you’re not on a low-carb diet, you might be better off with another supplement with a more well-rounded ingredient list.
Ingredients
- Magnesium beta-hydroxybutyrate
- Calcium beta-hydroxybutyrate
- Sodium beta-hydroxybutyrate
Dosage
As soon as you wake up each day, take 2 capsules with a full glass of water.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $59.99
- 2 bottles + 1 free: $119.99
- 3 bottles + 2 free: $179.99
User Reviews
One Trustpilot reviewer shared that KetoCharge has been a game-changer in his keto journey; it has helped him “get into ketosis faster and stay there.” Another Trustpilot user relays that the supplement has aided in her digestion and made her feel more energetic and vibrant. However, she does clarify that it’s a great addition (not a replacement) to her keto diet.
8. Instant Knockout Cut - Best for Athletes
Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2.17
Caffeine Per Dose: 300 mg
Pros
- Triggers thermogenesis
- Increases energy levels
- Promotes fat oxidation
- Safeguards your muscle tissue
Cons
- You need to take 4 capsules throughout the day
Who Is Instant Knockout Cut Best For?
Roar Ambition’s Instant Knockout Cut might be the one of the best fat burners for athletes, whether they be professionals or amateurs. It revs up your metabolism so that your body can use fat as fuel for more energy, which could come in handy during sports competitions. Even better, it also curbs your appetite while improving your focus and mood.
Who Should Avoid Instant Knockout Cut?
Since this supplement contains a lot of caffeine, steer clear of it if you’re easily impacted by this stimulant.
Ingredients
- Green tea extract
- Caffeine anhydrous
- Cayenne pepper
- Glucomannan
- Black pepper extract
- Vitamins B3, B6, plus D3
Dosage
You’re supposed to take 1 capsule, 4 times a day—after you wake up, between breakfast and lunch, an hour before lunchtime, and one hour before dinner.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $65
- 2 bottles: $130
- 3 bottles + 1 free: $195
User Reviews
A Reddit reviewer on r/fatburningsupplements describes Instant Knockout Cut as a potent fat burner that may help you achieve your weight loss goals. While a Redditor on r/f45 is interested in Instant Knockout Cut, he is also considering PhenQ.
9. PhenGold - Best for Beating Weight Loss Plateaus
Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days
Cost Per Dosage: $2
Caffeine Per Dose: 225 mg
Pros
- Helps you shed pounds in multiple ways
- Boosts energy and focus
- Tamps down your appetite
- Brightens your mood
Cons
- High in caffeine
Who Is PhenGold Best For?
For frustrated folks who’ve hit a wall in the fitness journey, PhenGold is one of the best fat burners for weight loss plateaus. It works in multiple ways to help you break through barriers to your target weight—by ramping up fat-burning, limiting your cravings, and increasing your metabolism. Plus, it keeps you in a good mood while raising your energy levels even as you go on a diet.
Who Should Avoid PhenGold?
If you’re sensitive to cayenne or caffeine, it’s better to look for an alternative to PhenGold.
Ingredients
- Green tea extract
- L-theanine
- L-tyrosine
- Rhodiola rosea
- Green coffee
- Cayenne pepper
- Caffeine
- DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol)
Dosage
You should take 3 capsules a day, preferably with food and before your first workout.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $59.99 (for one-time buyers)
- 1 bottle: $47.99 (for subscribers)
User Reviews
In r/LifeCapsule, a Reddit reviewer compares PhenGold with another brand and ends up with better weight loss results with PhenGold. Although another Reddit user on r/loseit isn’t sure yet if this supplement is right for him, he is considering trying it and is open to listening to feedback from fellow Redditors.
10. Burn Lab Pro - Best clean ingredients formula
Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days
Cost Per Dosage: $1
Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free
Pros
- Zero caffeine, gluten, and soy
- Vegan-friendly formula
- Stimulates fat-burning
- Protects your muscles
Cons
- Might not provide a strong energy kick like other alternatives
Who Is Burn Lab Pro Best For?
Burn Lab Pro is probably a good choice among the best natural fat burners for those who have many allergies and sensitivities. After all, its clean formula contains no stimulants, soy, gluten, or synthetic additives. Yet, its combination of natural ingredients helps boost fat oxidation and preserve muscle mass while making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients.
Who Should Avoid Burn Lab Pro?
Look for a more potent alternative than Burn Lab Pro if you’re expecting a serious energy boost.
Ingredients
- HMB
- ForsLean
- Capsimax (cayenne pepper extract)
- BioPerine (black pepper extract)
- NutriGenesis GTF chromium
Dosage
Take 3 Burn Lab Pro capsules around half an hour before you start training.
Cost
- 1 bottle: $29.50
- 2 bottles: $59
- 3 bottles + 1 free: $88.50
User Reviews
While it’s challenging to find reviews of the supplement online, it did receive a high average rating of 4 out of 5 stars on the official website.
11. Trimtone - Best Fat Burners for Women
Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days
Cost Per Dosage: $1.66
Caffeine Per Dose: 120 mg
Pros
- Suppresses your appetite
- Helps get rid of stubborn body fat
- Amps up your energy levels
- Simple 1-capsule-a-day dosage
Cons
- Not vegan or vegetarian-friendly
Who Is Trimtone Best For?
Trimtone may be a terrific choice among the best fat burners for women who want to keep their appetite in check. It reduces hunger pangs, making it easier to eat fewer calories. At the same time, this supplement also improves your metabolism, helping you torch fat while energizing your body.
Who Should Avoid Trimtone?
If you’re following a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, go for another alternative, as Trimtone’s capsule is made from gelatin.
Ingredients
- Caffeine anhydrous
- Green coffee bean extract
- Green tea extract
- Glucomannan
- Grains of paradise
Dosage
It’s simple to use Trimtone. Just take 1 capsule with water each morning before breakfast.
Cost
- 1 month: $49.99 (for one-time buyers)
- 1 month: $39.99 (for subscribers)
User Reviews
A Reddit reviewer on r/fatburnerforwomen counts Trimtone as one of the top 5 fat burners for women. Another Redditor on r/LifeCapsule says that while it’s not a magic bullet, she does think it’s a helpful tool alongside a healthy diet and exercise.
What Are Fat Burners?
Fat burners are supplements that boost your body’s metabolism to help you lose weight. They usually have other benefits, such as curbing your appetite, boosting energy, breaking down fat, and more.
Keep this in mind: the best natural fat burners are not miracle pills but rather tools that maximize the results of a healthy lifestyle. You have different forms to choose from—including pills, powders, and drinks—but the goal is always to create a calorie deficit.
How Do Fat Burners Work?
Fat burners, which contain various ingredients, work in more ways than one to get the job done.
Boosting Metabolism
As we discussed earlier, one of the main ways in which fat burners work is by speeding up your metabolic rate. A faster metabolism leads to more energy expenditure, meaning that the body burns more calories at rest. Some ingredients, like caffeine and green tea extract, are well-known for boosting metabolism [1].
Appetite Suppression
Fat-burning supplements also help control hunger pangs, allowing you to lower your calorie intake. For instance, glucomannan can help you feel full for longer, while chromium can crush your cravings [2][3].
Thermogenesis
Many fat burner pills work by jumpstarting thermogenesis—when your body generates more heat—to help you burn more calories. Capsaicin (found in cayenne pepper) and green tea extract may stimulate thermogenesis for quicker fat loss [4][1].
Fat Oxidation
Fat oxidation is the process where your body breaks down fatty acids to be used as energy. The best fat burners for belly fat often contain ingredients that enhance this process, including green tea extract, caffeine, and l-carnitine [1][5].
Energy Expenditure
Increasing energy expenditure is another way fat burners make it easier for you to shed pounds. And by amping up your energy, these supplements can help you stay active for longer.
Types of Fat Burners
There are different kinds of fat burners, each designed to target weight loss differently.
Fat Blockers
Fat blockers limit how much dietary fats are absorbed by your digestive system. How? Well, their ingredients bind to the fat in food to prevent it from being absorbed. Fat blockers can be particularly useful for folks on a high-fat diet.
Thermogenic Fat Burners
The best thermogenic fat burners raise your body's core temperature so you can burn even more calories. These supplements with thermogenic effects often contain ingredients like caffeine, green tea extract, and capsaicin, which enhance thermogenesis and boost metabolic rate [1][4].
Carb Blockers
Carb blockers inhibit the enzymes that break down carbohydrates into sugars, reducing the number of calories absorbed from carbs. Ingredients like white kidney bean extract—which may prevent or delay the digestion of complex carbohydrates—are commonly used in carb blockers [6].
Appetite Suppressants
Natural appetite suppressants may help reduce hunger pangs and food cravings, making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit. Ingredients like glucomannan and chromium are known for curbing appetite [2][3].
Factors to Consider When Choosing a Fat Burner
To pick fat-burning pills that actually work for you, think about vital factors to help you make the right choice.
Ingredient Analysis
First, take a closer look at the ingredients in each fat burner. Research to understand how they work and whether they are backed by scientific research.
Safety and Side Effects
Next, consider the possible side effects of fat burners; find out if the supplement has been tested for safety. Additionally, check if the product is made in a facility that follows good manufacturing practices (GMP).
User Reviews and Ratings
Finally, to get fat-burning pills that actually work, read user reviews and ratings to see how effective and safe they are in real life. Look for verified users and consider both positive and negative feedback to get a balanced view.
Potential Side Effects of Fat Burners
Even natural fat burners can cause some side effects, so it’s important to be aware of them when choosing a supplement. Below, we’ll discuss some common side effects of fat burners.
Cardiovascular Effects
Stimulants like caffeine may increase the heart rate and blood pressure. This may lead to cardiovascular issues in the future—such as palpitations, hypertension, and (in the most severe cases) heart attacks.
Digestive System Issues
Fat burners can also affect the digestive system, causing issues like nausea, diarrhea, and constipation. Ingredients like glucomannan could cause digestive discomfort if not taken with enough water.
Effects on the Central Nervous System
Stimulants might also impact the central nervous system, leading to side effects such as jitteriness, anxiety, and insomnia. These effects are more likely to manifest in those who take higher doses of fat burner supplements.
Hormonal Imbalances
Some ingredients in fat burners can affect hormone levels, which might lead to imbalances. For example, certain fat burners can influence thyroid function or cortisol levels—potentially causing issues like hyperthyroidism or adrenal fatigue.
Allergic Reactions
Although it rarely happens, some people may experience allergic reactions to some of the ingredients in fat burners. Common symptoms include itching, swelling, rash, and difficulty breathing.
Frequently Asked Questions About Fat Burners
Got more questions related to fat burners? We may have answered some of them below.
How Long Does It Take to See Results From Fat Burners?
Generally, the best fat burners for men and women yield results within a few weeks of consistent use. That said, the time it takes to see results from fat burners can vary based on the supplement, your diet, exercise routine, and individual metabolism.
Are Fat Burners Legal and Regulated?
Yes, most fat-burning supplements can be legally sold and bought over-the-counter in the US. Nevertheless, they aren't regulated by the FDA in the US, so it’s crucial to get them only from reputable manufacturers. Plus, do your research before buying any supplements that help with weight loss, and talk to your doctor before using any.
Are There Any Natural Alternatives to Fat Burners?
Aside from taking fat burner pills, there are plenty of natural ways to shred more fat. You can try spicy foods like chili peppers (which crank up your metabolism) or green tea (which is loaded with fat-fighting antioxidants). Regular exercise, a diet rich in whole foods, and planned hydration can also help you lower your body weight.
What Should I Do if I Experience Negative Effects From Fat Burners?
If you experience any side effects, stop using the product immediately and seek medical help from your healthcare provider. A doctor can help determine the cause of the side effects and suggest changes to your routine or the way forward.
Do Fat Burners Help You Lose Weight?
Yes, fat burners have the potential to assist you in your weight loss efforts—by kickstarting your metabolism, suppressing your appetite, and increasing fat oxidation. Just remember: these supplements should be used as part of a balanced lifestyle that includes a healthy diet and regular exercise.
What Is the Most Effective Fat Burner, and What Burns Fat the Fastest?
The best fat-burning pills that actually work for you will depend on your individual needs and goals. While we recommend PhenQ as a solid all-around choice for losing weight more quickly, all the supplements we reviewed have their own unique perks.
What Burns the Most Belly Fat?
Shedding stubborn belly fat is all about burning more calories than you consume. Focus on filling your plate with fruits, veggies, and lean protein. Regular cardio (like brisk walking or cycling) helps burn calories. Strength training builds muscle, which revs up your metabolism and burns more calories even at rest.
Final Thoughts on the Best Fat Burners
The best fat burners give you a better chance of reaching your fitness goals—whether you hope to drop more pounds, build muscles, get that six-pack, or level up your workout or sports performance.
PhenQ earned the #1 spot in our roundup review because it works in different ways to help you lose weight. Still, each of the fat-burning supplements we featured in our guide has its own advantages. Now, it’s up to you to pick the fat burner pill that matches your needs!
